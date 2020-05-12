COVID-19 creates time for student’s personal growth

On April 15, Idaho Governor Brad Little extended the statewide stay-at-home order through the end of the month. The initial order which started March 26, now totals 36 days of quarantine.

With the start of remote learning, students are bound to Zoom calls, homework and hours of time inside their apartments.

“I was scared at first,” said Kyle Dutson, a senior studying communication. “As the days dragged on, I was just more bummed than anything. I loved going to classes and learning. I loved going to the gym and also playing basketball at the I-center.”

With each day of quarantine passing, Issac Briggs, a freshman studying communication, started to hate isolation too.

“I lost my sanity a few times, having several mental breakdowns during the time the school has been shut down,” Briggs said. “I was upset because I had a good group of friends, I was dating, my grades were stellar, and to have all that get uprooted in the blink of an eye was difficult for me.”

To help those struggling through quarantine, clinical health psychologist Dr. Amy Walters, Ph.D., created 18 tips for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic

Creating a routine, practicing daily movement and activity, and taking the time to do things you normally don’t have the time for are a few tips Walters mentioned.

With the hours of extra time created by the pandemic, Briggs reconnected with the music-making process he enjoyed in high school, publishing two songs on Spotify. Briggs said he is grateful for the time he has had away from school.

“It’s a time God has given us to hone our talents and to realize that we are much more than we think we are,” Briggs said.

The “new normal” COVID-19 has created can bring a lot of negative thoughts and feelings with it. As we continue to find ways to pass the time and work hard, we may find that we are much more than who we thought we were.