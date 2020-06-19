COVID-19 frustrates student housing market

Many students signed contracts for the spring semester just before the coronavirus spread, thus creating a problem for students and managers alike.

Students being put under a stay at home order and managers trying to keep their businesses afloat.

“Coming to BYU-I and living in approved student housing is most students’ first time living alone, and most do not read the contract they sign,” said Nathan Miller, a junior studying software engineering. “People needed to be informed of their rights and share experiences with other management companies.”

Miller formed the Facebook group “BYUi Housing Assistance” to assist and reach out to students struggling with their housing contracts.

“I formed the Facebook group to spread the word to others,” Miller said. It helped, or at least informed a lot of students about rights not listed in the contract, as well as arguments to arm themselves with to try and get out of their contracts.”

Miller claimed that many students with health problems were able to get out of their contracts, but many others without health issues could not.

“They could not afford a lawsuit to argue against the language more heavily,” Miller explained.

On the other hand, some students were able to get out of a contract altogether or get financial help for their spring contracts, without Miller’s advice.

Jennifer Aguilar, a freshman majoring in international studies, shared her experience, “It was nerve-racking at first because I was worried that my landlord would make it so I had to pay for my spring contract.”

Aguilar had just left her job to return home, leaving her no source of income and desperate to get out of her contract.

“I sent her an email about the coronavirus and its causes and effects on the economy,” Aguilar said. In the end, her manager released her from the contract.

Another manager from BYU-Idaho approved housing explained the apartment complex is doing its best to work with tenants who changed their spring semester plans.

“Obviously a lot of students have decided that they don’t want to be here for the spring for understandable reasons,” said a manager of a BYU-I approved housing

Tenants have been given three options in this apartment complex. They can cancel their contract for a certain price, delay their lease into the next semester, or sell their lease.

“I signed my spring contract in February and on March 13 I went home to Utah because the campus was closed,” said Caden Steinicke, a freshman studying mechanical engineering.

On April 17th, BYU–Idaho announced that the Spring Semester 2020 classes would only be available online.

“I didn’t feel that I should have to pay for a spring contract that I would not be able to use; I felt that the cancellation fee was not fair,” Steinickie said.

Steinicke looked for other options to ease his situation. He found a petition, started for BYU-I students and their spring contracts, but choose another option.

On April 16 The Financial Aid Office sent out an official notice stating, “We want to ensure that our students are aware that the Financial Aid Office is available to answer questions regarding options for student aid as a result of current circumstances. These options may include federal grants/loans, university need-based aid, or other emergency assistance.”

While Steinicke wasn’t able to get out of his contract, the Financial Aid Office paid his cancellation fee of $657.

Nathan Miller feels that students are not well informed and his goal is to improve that for the upcoming semesters.

“Overall, housing complexes should do the right thing, and help students out,” Miller said. “BYU-I should be more proactive (they’ve improved in recent communication, but it hasn’t been perfect) on informing students of their rights and risks when signing housing contracts going into fall and winter.”