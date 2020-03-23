COVID-19 related changes made to employee work policies

In an email sent to students and faculty regarding employee work policies, BYU-Idaho covered several aspects of working on campus.

Travel restrictions

In the official notice, the school said all BYU-Idaho non-essential travel for students and employees is suspended.

The school requests to “Please cancel all travel arrangements such as Fleet Services vehicle requests, airline reservations, lodging, rental cars, conference registrations, etc. as soon as possible.”

This is in effect until April 20, at the earliest.

Social distancing guidelines

To assist in social distancing, the school will restrict groups to no more than 10 people. Employees are allowed to work from home when possible “allowing smaller workforce groupings to rotate between working from home and normal work locations.”

Self-isolation practices

The school requests that employees self-isolate if “they have upper-respiratory or influenza-like symptoms, it is recommended by their healthcare provider, or there is a likelihood that they have been exposed to COVID-19 (e.g. you have recently returned from a high-risk area or have otherwise been exposed).“

Work from home guidelines

Employees may work from home due to the following circumstances: direction from the government, normal work location is closed, self-isolated, a family member with a compromised immune system, caring for a family member that has COVID-19 or taking care of children affected by COVID-19 related school closures.

Employees are encouraged to talk with their managers about working from home.

Sick leave

Full-time employees may use up to two weeks of sick leave for reasons related to COVID-19. If more is needed, they need to contact human resources.

The email also said, “Part-time, on-call, temporary, and student employees unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19 will receive their standard pay according to the hours they were scheduled to work (this procedure is subject to ongoing review).”

Pay policies

All employees will receive their standard pay when “their normal work location is closed (for COVID-19 related reasons), they are self-isolated (but not ill), they are caring for children during school closures (related to COVID-19), they are caring for a family member who is self-isolated or is ill with upper respiratory or influenza-like symptoms.”

The school also notes that all employees are allowed to work from home in the current circumstances and asks that employees work with their managers to receive additional direction on how this will be implemented in their department.

Employee assistance program

Employees are also allowed to use the “Employee Assistance Program” for help.