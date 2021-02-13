COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for group 2.2 residents in East Idaho

According to a press release given by the East Idaho Public Health, residents age 65 and older in surrounding counties can receive the vaccine for COVID-19 after Feb. 1.

Nearly 30,000 residents of Eastern Idaho qualify for the vaccine with only 2,100 doses available each week. Because the vaccine is limited, EIPH asks for patience from residents waiting to be vaccinated. It is estimated that it will take around 13 weeks to distribute the vaccine to this group.

The following counties will receive the vaccine for distribution: Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton.

Appointments are required, along with age and employment documentation.

For residents age 65 or older that wish to schedule an appointment, visit the EIPH website or call according to your county:

— Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton: 208-533-3235

— Custer County: 208-879-2504

For Teton County residents, in addition to vaccine appointments offered through EIPH, there will be a community-based vaccination clinic each week for the foreseeable future sponsored by Broulim‘s Pharmacy, Corner Drug, Teton County and Teton Valley Health, according to the press release.

Visit the website for more information on these clinics.

For Lemhi County residents, there will be a different process in place for scheduling vaccine appointments. Visit the EIPH website for more information.

The vaccine being used at each clinic is pre-determined and individuals are not able to request one over another.

Information on the COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

According to the CDC, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is 94.1% effective among various ages, sexes and races. The vaccine also proved effective for those with pre-existing health conditions. It functions after two doses of the vaccine given two weeks apart.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for adults age 16 and older under emergency, although it is not yet FDA approved. It was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 within the laboratory and functions after two doses given three weeks apart.

According to the press release, “Lastly, we ask everyone to make every effort to keep their scheduled vaccine appointment and if not able to do so, please contact us to cancel. This will ensure timely distribution of the vaccine and will reduce that chance of wasted doses.”