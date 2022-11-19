CPR classes available through Madison Memorial

The Madison Memorial AHA Training Center, located in Rexburg, Idaho, provides CPR training courses affiliated with the American Heart Association to locals and visitors.

Although many classes are designated for medical professionals within the eastern Idaho region, Madison Memorial additionally provides “Heartsaver” titled programs designed for individuals with little to no experience.

“Heartsaver is for any age,” said Heather Burrell, Madison’s AHA Training Center coordinator. “It’s certified (for) family homes, daycare providers, factory workers. That’s kind of the level they do.”

Each of the courses prepares students of various levels for cardiac arrest emergencies and meets Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements for workplaces.

AHA instructors administer in-person classes covering cognitive portions and hands-on skills. They additionally run blended classroom settings with online cognitive assessments and coaching from an instructor or Voice Assisted Manikin.

Burrell said that this program is great for those who are anxious and don’t want others to watch them and see their inexperience because it is just them and the computer.

Madison Memorial Hospital courses prepare community members and healthcare practitioners with knowledge and skills to act in emergency situations and increase opportunities to save lives.

As well as leading classes in Rexburg, Madison Memorial AHA Training Center offers CPR certification to medical professionals outside the community.

“What we do for the hospital is only a small portion of what we provide for the community,” Burrell said. “I have people coming to our classes from all over Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. I’m proud to say that we are known as the place that most people go to.”

“CPR is something that you can use,” said Tess Washburn, a senior studying nursing. “If somebody is in critical condition, (and) really needs help, then you are prepared and ready.”

Medical emergencies can occur at any time, even doing the most mundane activities.

“Emergencies are very anxiety-inducing,” Burrell said. “They can be very scary. So training yourself with at least some basic information can really help eliminate the anxiety of the, ‘Oh no what do I do?’ And being able to be there to help and try to make a bad situation better, is the very best thing that I can imagine.”

More information about CPR training courses can be found on the Madison Memorial website.