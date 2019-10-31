Creating 31 drawings in 31 days

BYU-Idaho students and others joined in a worldwide month-long art challenge, Inktober, to test their creativity and ink-drawing skills.

The challenge was free, and each participant joined in from their homes and online. It took place during October and required them to draw something different throughout the 31 days of the month.

According to Inktober’s webpage, participants could do the “half drawing marathon” instead, which meant they could draw every other day. Or, they could do the “5k marathon,” which meant drawing only once a week. As long as they drew something different every time, used ink or a pencil under-drawing and posted it on social media, their participation counted.

Inktober artists had to also use the challenge’s hashtags in their posts to be part of the year’s challenge. They could use #inktober or #inktober2019.

If artists didn’t want to post on social media, they could put their drawings somewhere others can see. The goal was to share their art with someone, the website said.

The webpage stated the purpose of the challenge was to get artists and art-lovers to grow and improve their drawing skills while forming positive habits.

Jake Parker, an American comics short-story artist, created Inktober in 2009.

“I created it as a challenge to improve my inking skills and develop positive drawing habits,” Parker wrote on the Inktober webpage.

The challenge has since grown into a worldwide endeavor with thousands of artists taking on the challenge every year.

Several artists pursued the endeavor and put their skills to the test in Rexburg too.

“Inktober was a really good learning experience for me,” says Charity Duncan, a sophomore studying art. “I learned how to build strategies with ink, like using patterns, dots and crosshatching.”

The challenge offers an official prompt list every year to help participants get their creative juices flowing. However, it still allows for variety as artists may draw different things using the same theme.

“My favorite piece this year was the one I created for day eight with the theme ‘frail’,” said Nicole Lott, a senior studying art. “The drawing I ended up coming up with had a lot to do with my grandma who passed away.”

Lott is currently finishing her student teaching in Utah, and she hopes to get a job as an art teacher by the end of the year when she graduates.

Some artists prefer to use their own imagination and come up with their own daily themes.

The website offered extensive support for first-time artists with instructions and suggestions on how to start inking, and what the best tools to begin with were.