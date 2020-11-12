Creating a new path, a new song, and new words

Matt Averett, a sophomore double majoring in business management and biology, just released his first album.

Averett grew up in a musically gifted family but didn’t feel he was gifted in the same way, especially compared to his sister.

Then one day everything changed.

“I remember the day that my friend came over and he picked up my guitar that I hadn’t played in forever and he played a rendition of Blackbird,” Averett said.

Feeling inspired, Averett then learned how to play Blackbird on the guitar in two days. After Blackbird, he learned how to play songs by Ed Sheeran and the Beatles. He hasn’t stopped since.

Recently, Averett decided he wanted to go public with his music. After having trouble finding a way to release his music, Averett was able to connect with a music producer with similar goals.

“He was trying to get his name out,” Averett said. “He was looking for a vocalist and someone that had written some songs to be able to put some production and mixing into it. And so we just hit it off instantly.”

Averett released his album Paradigm. Out of the 7 songs, Words, a love song about how hard breaking up is, has the most meaning to Averett. Originally, Words was a duet that Averett wrote with his girlfriend, but before the song was finished, Averett and his girlfriend broke up.

“The words of the song all of a sudden weren’t just another song I wrote,” Averett said. “I changed the words because it was something real now because I wasn’t gonna be able to sing with her.”

Averett’s new Album can be found on SoundCloud and is coming to Spotify soon. Averett has also released a music video for his song Pop Soda that can be found on YouTube.

“I want to go as far as I can,” Averett said. “I really believe that God has given me talent. I want to build that talent and make the best of it.”