Creating unity at BYU-Idaho one lasagna at a time

“As in the past two semesters, we will be providing a meal this coming Sunday,” President Henry J. Eyring stated on April 20, his first devotional of the semester. “Our intent is to help you gather as apartment members and make plans, both spiritually and temporally for having a productive, safe spring semester. You might also consider a one meal fast.”

“I like how it brings people together. It makes me feel a part of a group as a whole rather than doing (this semester) by myself,” said Seth Ritter, a junior studying nursing.

Ashley Bradbeer, a junior studying nursing said, “Having this reason to fast is a really good start to the semester for me. I love it. I think it’s just a way of showing that I am dedicating time to my university, my schooling, to the teachers here, and it just starts it off right.”

Many volunteers throughout the community have worked tirelessly all Sunday morning and afternoon to put together “pick up bags” consisting of lasagna, rolls, green beans and cookies. They came together, even despite the weather circumstances.

One volunteer, Leah Kraus, a junior studying nursing said, “I met a lot of good people. It was a lot of fun, even though it was freezing and raining.”

Kraus added, “Part of me was like, ‘Why haven’t we done a (break the fast) sooner? Why did it take a pandemic to do this?’ But I am glad that we started doing it now.”

Break the Fast has become a source of strength and friendship for many students. It has brought the campus closer together.