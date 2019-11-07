Creating with the Research and Creative Works Conference

The Research and Creative Works Conference is coming soon to BYU-Idaho, with registration for the conference closing on November 8.

BYU-I holds the Research and Creative Works Conference each semester. The conference will take place on Dec. 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The Research and Creative Works Conference gives students the opportunity to showcase their talents and semester projects.

According to the conference website, “The Research & Creative Works Conference provides the event and venue for students to present original research and creative or artistic works for peers and expert judges. … The conference provides opportunities for students to network with professionals from a wide variety of backgrounds and skill sets.”

To register for the conference, students submit a 50 to 500-word proposal of the project. Once registered, students are required to work with a faculty member to guide and prepare them for the conference.

The conference will showcase students’ research, posters, oral presentations and dances. Any student wanting to enter a project is invited to do so.

“The mission of the conference is to foster an environment for students to develop and share their creative and academic achievements for their personal progression and benefit of others,” said Kenneth Nelson, a junior studying mechanical engineering and a coordinator for the conference.

Students interested in registering for the conference can register here.