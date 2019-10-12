Creative writing help offered on campus

The Writers Workshop is offered every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Smith 340.

Writing is used in most areas of work and schooling. For this reason, the Writers Workshop attempts to offers a comfortable, student-centered environment to polish up these skills.

Running the workshop is Parker Yancey, a junior studying English. “The three years I have spent here has enhanced my writing skills as well as my confidence,” Parker said.

A lack of confidence is known to be a reason why many people may feel reluctant to share their writing, but Parker made it clear that no one should feel embarrassed or unfit to attend the workshop. “We see all different skill levels and we help everyone,” Parker said.

Many segments of the workshop include training, but the majority of the time is spent allowing each student to present to their peers any of their writing samples, with a focus on creative writing. Critique is then provided in regard to where each individual has strengths and where they have room for improvement.

Parker invites people who are skilled in writing, interested in writing and even those who are nervous about writing to attend the workshops and improve their skill set.

Eileen Nestman, BYU-Idaho alumna, said, “We help creative writers better build their character development, plot and the structure of how [a story] is written.”

With the help obtained from attending the Writers Workshop while a student, Nestman was able to complete a 411-page story called, “Legend of Bayhenondra,” which she is now seeking to publish.

Along with the life-long skills she gained through the Writers Workshop, Nestman said that her favorite part of attending was the friendships that she made along the way.

Those in attendance only had positive things to say. “I now have confidence in myself, and my creative writing abilities have skyrocketed,” said Carson Davis, a junior studying English.

As writing is a part of the lives of BYU-I students, those in attendance attest to the value of the Writers Workshop. Those interested can attend for free every Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the workshop’s page, all writing types, including poetry and essays, are welcome to bring in for review.