Cross country skiing for a Yeti

Rexburg residents and students participated in the Yeti Chase Race on Jan. 25-30 at the Teton Lakes Winter Park.

Participants were asked to use Strava, a fitness app, to record and compare their times to other competitors and to receive credit for racing in either skate ski or classic ski. The primarily online event began each day at 9 a.m. but was not limited to that time.

Jon Faldmo, the race director for Rexburg Races, coordinated the event.

“The Rexburg community has shown a real interest with cross-country skiing,” Faldmo said. “If you head out to the Teton Lakes Winter Park on a Saturday, you’ll see how much people enjoy the sport.”

Colin Gibbs, a ten-year Rexburg resident, enjoys cross-country skiing. He wanted to get out during the winter. Cross-country skiing seemed the best opportunity for Rexburg, so he picked up the sport.

Idaho Central Credit Union partnered with Rexburg Races for this event and offered free hot chocolate for anyone cheering the racers on.

“The race is just a fun opportunity for those skiers to get out and compete with one another,” Faldmo shared.

A Yeti Chase Race t-shirt, ski rental and an entry for a “Yeti bag” were all included in the registration fee. Prizes were offered to the fastest male/female for both classic and skate ski.

For more information on this and future races, visit the Rexburg Races website.