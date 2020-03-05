Cross training for a prize

Student Activities invites students to participate in the BYU-Idaho Cross Training Games on March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the John W. Hart Fitness Center.

According to the BYU-I program’s website, “The event will consist of an assortment of standard cardio, weightlifting, and gymnastics movements, as well as some additional surprise elements that are not part of the typical Cross Training regimen.”

Lisa Robison, the activities advisor for Student Activities, explained the event is modeled after the X-Fit Games. She advises those who want to train for the event to attend the Cross Training classes.

As a partner team event, 30 groups are expected to participate for a total of 60 participants. The top 3 groups will receive a prize reward which is yet to be announced.

Students can sign up and receive more information about the Cross Training games at the BYU-I campus recreation page.