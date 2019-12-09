Cruising downtown in a new Porsche

Josh Heywood only expected to learn about the t-shirt he‘d won from a JR Garage YouTube giveaway when he answered the phone. Instead, they notified him that he won a Porsche.

Heywood, a sophomore studying automotive technology management, saw his friends share a post from JR Garage on Instagram to enter the giveaway for the 2001 Porsche Boxster. He followed them on Instagram, mentioned the group on his Instagram story and subscribed to their three YouTube channels. According to the giveaway video, an online random number generator spit out Heywood’s number out of the 30,000 that entered.

“I saw it, and I thought I’d try my luck at it and do the same thing,” Heywood said.

Heywood has worked with Porsches before entering the contest. As a high school sophomore, he began restoring a 1976 Porsche 911. Heywood will pick up the Porsche in Arizona at the end of this month. He will leave it home and use his current car in Rexburg.

“I’m pretty pumped,” Heywood said. “I’ve driven older Porsches before, so I know what to expect. It’s still different because every car handles differently and has different levels of performance. So I’m definitely excited to go see how it is in real life.”

JR Garage asked for Heywood’s contact information, so they could send him the t-shirt he won. Instead, they called to tell him that he was the owner of a new, yellow Porsche and filmed the phone call for their YouTube channel.

“When he called me, I was thinking it was just for the t-shirt, but then he dropped that I actually won the car to get a better reaction from me, because he had me on camera the whole time,” Heywood said.

JR Garage decided to give the Porsche away to celebrate reaching one million subscribers. The brothers documented its restoration process in several videos on their YouTube channel.

“Our first car was an older 1986 Porsche 944,” said the founders of JR Garage. “The Porsche brand means so much to us, so it made perfect sense to share a car this special with one of our viewers. Without all the ongoing support from our one million plus subscribers, we would not be in this position. We were so happy to see how excited everyone was about the giveaway, and it was an awesome experience to surprise all the winners.”

JR Garage hoped a fellow car enthusiast would win the Porsche. The random number generator made that happen when it chose Heywood. He plans to keep the car and may sell one of his other cars after graduation.

“Josh is a big car enthusiast, so we are so happy it is going to a good home,” the JR Garage owners said. “With over 30,000 people involved, Josh definitely had luck on his side when his number was randomly generated! We are excited to meet with him soon and hand him the keys to his free Porsche! Maybe one day we will do another car giveaway down the line. It was definitely something we will never forget.”