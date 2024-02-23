The Idaho Art Lab in St. Anthony was founded in 2010. This is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching people of all ages how to create and sell art.

It is open weekdays, Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. They sell art supplies and hand-made pottery. All the proceeds go toward the upkeep and maintenance of the building.

There are general tuition fees, but these are covered after volunteering for four weeks. Only a call is needed to schedule a visit. They create the classes on an as-needed basis.

Volunteers get certified to use machinery in the Idaho Art Lab, so they can demonstrate how it works to others.

Founders Kara and Daniel Hidalgo married in 2009 and decided to open a business together.

Daniel Hidalgo makes handmade paper from bison waste. He transforms the waste into handmade paper and adds hand-carved block prints to them. They are sold in the Yellowstone General Stores.

The bison waste is collected from different parts of the area, excluding the national parks.

“We have a connection out of Jackson where they’re on the prairie there, that’s where we get the dung,” said Kara Hidalgo.

The art lab has a bus to transport participants to Yellowstone, organizing an annual trip to paint wildflowers. They take the participants to an Airbnb in West Yellowstone, spanning about four days and three nights.

“We also are starting back up with our weekly field trips for photographers, sketchers (and) painters to make art in the place we decide to go,” said Kara Hidalgo.

They offer internships to a variety of majors. They are currently looking for web design majors.

There are seven, eight-foot work tables in the front room dedicated to all forms of painting, cutting and drawing.

Gemstones and pottery classes are the most common classes people take.

They also have a barn that will be turned into a media production lab.

There are so many things to do at the Idaho Art Lab with 28 forms of art available to learn. One can learn how to make rings, 3D art, costumes, chainmail, silicone masks, T-shirts, plates, mugs, lapidary, bowls and cut gems or diamonds.

The Idaho Art Lab welcomes everyone to experience what they have to offer. To find out more, visit their website.