Cultural Night: a night of diverse dancing

Flags from countries all around the world outlining the stage for the performers, and the audience consisting of many ethnicities displayed the diversity celebration at Cultural Night on Friday evening.

“Mainly, it was really hard getting the choreography,” said Kara Saari, a freshman studying biomedical science and a member of the Girls Generally Asian (GGA) group. “The first couple of practices, I was going insane because I just could not get it down… But now, I feel like we really got it down and we’re ready.”

The Pacific groups performed first with a Polynesian mash-up dance. The men wore white shirts and patterned fabric tied around their waists and grass wrapped around their ankles.

The audience shouted and chanted with the performers throughout the duration of the Pacific Islands groups’ performances.

“With the Polynesian group, we love to just spread the message of love for one,” said Avefualetalalelei Talauega, a sophomore studying exercise physiology and a member of the Pacific Islands groups. “But also letting people know that if you love something a lot, make sure that you allow other people to love it as well and to just see what it means to you.”

Hmong is a culture part of Southwest China. The pair of Hmong dancers wore white, knee-length skirts with a colored ribbon on the front and jackets with Chinese embroidery.

The different cultural groups showed diversity not only by presenting different choreography but also by different ethnicities within each group who were not from the region in which they were presenting.

A Peruvian couple performed a duet telling a story through dance. The choreography implied the gentleman attempting to impress the maiden. The slowly-escalated tempo set an ambiance throughout the dance to keep the audience engaged.

“The greatest experience I’ve gotten out of (Cultural Night) is seeing the many people from different cultures are coming together to represent this culture just because of the love of South Korea and their music,” Saari said. “Not all of us have dancing backgrounds, but (the ones who don’t) are killing it and they’re doing the best they can.”