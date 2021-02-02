Cultural Night auditions

On Feb. 2 – 3, students can audition to be in the Cultural Night performance. Auditions will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the Hyrum Manwaring Center‘s Little Theatre.

Sarah Owsley, a senior studying recreation management, and Gabriel Lines, a freshman studying Sociology, are employees of the Activities Program and are overseeing the auditions.

Lines said they are looking for “good representations of culture.”

The performance is Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. in the Manwaring Center on The Crossroads stage. The Activities Program is limiting the size of performance groups to allow for a bigger audience, which will also be limited.

Masks and social distancing are still in effect at the event, and hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance.