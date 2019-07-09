Cultural Night is a-‘Hmong’ BYU-Idaho

Cultural Night takes place on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with free admissions in the John W. Hart Auditorium. It is a family-centered performance for people of all ages to experience multiple cultures.

Madeline Brown, a sophomore studying business management, is the talent coordinator putting the event together.

“Cultural Night is a night for students on campus to come together to share the cultures they come from, and their family heritage,” Brown said.

Performances will include choreography from Africa, Polynesian islands, Peru, and Hmong dances from Southwest China.

The African and the Polynesian groups are officially supported through the school while the other two groups were created by students interested in those particular cultures.

“I just think it’s so cool that we can experience these different cultures and not go into those countries,” Brown said. “We’re seeing a little taste of those different cultures here in Rexburg, Idaho, where you normally wouldn’t. You’re able to learn and grow and understand better different people and where they come from to connect better with others.”

Preparations for the event started over a month ago with auditions. The individual cultural groups have been practicing all semester for this performance.

This is Brown’s first semester to plan Cultural Night. Brown said the faculty originally wanted those diverse cultures and students to be represented and to have those students feel more involved on campus.

BYU-I has put on Cultural Night for many years. It started as an evening where people would bring foods from different cultures to share as well as watch the show with the performances from those cultures. Now, it focuses solely on music and cultural performances.

In the past, Cultural Night has taken place in the Oscar A. Kirkham building.

Brown decided it would be best to have the performance in the Hart building where there will be more seating room for guests, considering the Kirkham building auditorium completely filled up with people for past performances.