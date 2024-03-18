BYU-Idaho campus buzzed with anticipation and excitement as Cultural Night unfolded, transforming the John W. Hart gym into a vibrant mosaic of the world’s cultures.

Students from across the globe congregated not just as classmates but as cultural ambassadors, ready to share the rich tapestries of their heritage with their peers.

This semester’s event was monumental, marking the largest Cultural Night in BYU-I’s history, with 22 groups participating.

For those who missed the recent celebration of diversity and unity, this gallery offers a glimpse into the event.

For a deeper dive on the event, check out our Cultural Night article.

View the full photo gallery here.