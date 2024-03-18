BYU-Idaho campus buzzed with anticipation and excitement as Cultural Night unfolded, transforming the John W. Hart gym into a vibrant mosaic of the world’s cultures.
Students from across the globe congregated not just as classmates but as cultural ambassadors, ready to share the rich tapestries of their heritage with their peers.
This semester’s event was monumental, marking the largest Cultural Night in BYU-I’s history, with 22 groups participating.
For those who missed the recent celebration of diversity and unity, this gallery offers a glimpse into the event.
Jozalyn Bryce performing a pacific roots dance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Hip-Hop dancer catching her breath during her performance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Spirit of Mexico dancers showing of grooves. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Korean dancers jiving to Kpop. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Athen Canyon shows off her native dress as she paints the stage in a marriage of color of and rhythm. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Dancers have strong ties to the culture they share with the audience. Photo credit: Chester Chan
African dancers come together to "move it, move it." Photo credit: Chester Chan
African dancers showcasing their culture to the groove of the beat. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Dancers choreograph their dances and design their outfits all on their own for every cultural night. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Cultural Night brings students from all backgrounds together. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Spirit of Mexico is one of the oldest dance groups to be present at this semester's Cultural Night. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Pacific Island groups showing off their heritage through dance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Filipino dancers beam with cultural pride. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Cultural Night brings color and dance to campus. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Dancer moving to the beat as she gives it her all. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Abish Candia perfoming a Peruvian dance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Peruvian couple posing after showcasing a spectacular canvas of rhythmic brilliance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Mexican dancers rushing the stage as they begin their dance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Dancers perform stunt in their performance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Caribbean dancers bring out their vivid culture through harmony in motion and swagger. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Nefi singing Mexican songs. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Amelat company dancers grace the stage during Cultural Night. Photo credit: Chester Chan
Abish Candia performing a Peruvian dance. Photo credit: Chester Chan
For a deeper dive on the event, check out our Cultural Night article.
View the full photo gallery here.
