Oct. 14 in the John W. Hart Building, BYU-Idaho hosted culture night, “See the World in One Night.”

Culture Night is a BYU-I event where people of varying cultures perform songs and dance to share a small part of their culture. There was a large turnout and a very active crowd. Here are the highlights.

Marcela Fuenzalida: Chile

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Valicha: Peru

Photo credit: Chester Chan


Hip-Hop Duet: USA

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Tinku: Bolivia

Photo credit: Chester Chan


Solo Performance: Argentina

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Mudra-An Art of India

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Peking Opera: China

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Cielo Rojo: Mexico

Photo credit: Chester Chan


Paraguay

Photo credit: Chester Chan


Hawaii & Tahiti

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Chaco: Bolivia

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Germany

Photo credit: Chester Chan

The Spirit of Mexico

Photo credit: Chester Chan


Native American

Photo credit: Chester Chan


String Duet: Bolivia

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Afro Peruvian

Photo credit: Chester Chan


Solo Dance: Polynesian

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Dominican Republic

Photo credit: Chester Chan

Scotland

Photo credit: Chester Chan


Brazil

Photo credit: Chester Chan

For more information on the 2023 Fall Semester Culture Night and other campus events take a look at I-Belong.

