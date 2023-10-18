Oct. 14 in the John W. Hart Building, BYU-Idaho hosted culture night, “See the World in One Night.”
Culture Night is a BYU-I event where people of varying cultures perform songs and dance to share a small part of their culture. There was a large turnout and a very active crowd. Here are the highlights.
Marcela Fuenzalida: Chile
Valicha: Peru
Hip-Hop Duet: USA
Tinku: Bolivia
Solo Performance: Argentina
Mudra-An Art of India
Peking Opera: China
Cielo Rojo: Mexico
Paraguay
Hawaii & Tahiti
Chaco: Bolivia
Germany
The Spirit of Mexico
Native American
String Duet: Bolivia
Afro Peruvian
Solo Dance: Polynesian
Dominican Republic
Scotland
Brazil
For more information on the 2023 Fall Semester Culture Night and other campus events take a look at I-Belong.