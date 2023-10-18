Oct. 14 in the John W. Hart Building, BYU-Idaho hosted culture night, “See the World in One Night.”

Culture Night is a BYU-I event where people of varying cultures perform songs and dance to share a small part of their culture. There was a large turnout and a very active crowd. Here are the highlights.

Marcela Fuenzalida: Chile

Valicha: Peru





Hip-Hop Duet: USA

Tinku: Bolivia





Solo Performance: Argentina

Mudra-An Art of India

Peking Opera: China

Cielo Rojo: Mexico





Paraguay





Hawaii & Tahiti

Chaco: Bolivia

Germany

The Spirit of Mexico





Native American





String Duet: Bolivia

Afro Peruvian





Solo Dance: Polynesian

Dominican Republic

Scotland





Brazil

For more information on the 2023 Fall Semester Culture Night and other campus events take a look at I-Belong.