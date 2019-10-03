Curiosity can’t even resist this gravitational force

“Black Holes” returns to the BYU-Idaho planetarium every Thursday night at 7 p.m. in October.

According to the planetarium’s website, the show will feature 3D simulations depicting the physical and visual effects of black holes. The show will also teach about their discovery and formation.

“’Black Holes’ is probably the most requested show because it’s such a cool and neat theory and discovery,” said Nonnie Woodruff, a senior studying physics and planetarium operator. “Our poster says, ‘not even curiosity can escape.’ It brings those people that have curiosity about black holes to see what we do know about them.”

With little still known about black holes, Stephen McNeil, a physics professor and the planetarium director, believes it sparks the imagination and curiosity of audiences, especially in the month of October.

“It just fits well, I think, in October, too. It’s a pre-Halloween kind of adventure to travel to and into a black hole,” McNeil said.

Visitors walk downstairs into the basement of the George S. Romney building and are met with pictures of outer space. As they enter the planetarium, the Rexburg night sky, including the temple, lights up the ceiling. Before the presentation begins, the operator points out the constellations of the night sky and details its mythological history. McNeil believes the shows create a new connection with the heavens.

“Most people don’t have the opportunity to venture out into space or into the heavens, at least in mortality here. I think the planetarium helps them connect a little better and easier to the heavens and feel a connection to our wonderful universe we live in,” McNeil said.

The shows run 40 minutes long. Tickets cost $2 at the door. Visitors are encouraged to come early because the “Black Holes” show usually sells out.