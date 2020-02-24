Cycling through space

BYU-Idaho Fitness Activities hosted a Black Light Cosmic Cycling class where students partied in two one-hour increment cycling classes featuring popular music and high energy beats.

As students walked into the room, they searched for their bike and adjusted the seat height. Once the majority of the bikes were filled, an instructor went around and passed out a cold wet towel to each participant.

Once the class started, the main lights were turned off and the black lights were turned on. As the room filled with color, smiles crept onto students’ faces while they looked down to see their clothing became vibrant and glowing.

The music offered ranged from Fitz and the Tantrums to Justin Bieber to electronic dance music. Many participants and instructors sang along to whatever music was playing, raised the energy in the room and encouraged each other to pedal through the night.

The two classes offered started at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Each class featured two different instructors who gave direction in pairs, as well as encouragement to everyone participating.

“I love this event, I look forward to it every year,” said Caia Wheeler, a senior majoring in university studies. “It’s just good vibes, high energy and everyone wants to work.”

Wheeler, alongside the three other instructors, cycled in the front of the audience and had them follow their every move.

The screen next to the instructors showed a slideshow of video clips of people hiking, snowboarding and a train passing through a big city. Mixed into the videos were different pictures of star clusters and they flashed across the screen, adding to the cosmic theme of the night.

“Cosmic Cycling does not target too many folks because there’s only 35 bikes,” said Lisa Robison, Fitness Activities director. “So we create the ambiance of the party atmosphere, and I think their most favorite piece is being able to wear their own glow-in-the-dark, fluorescent clothing. It’s not a dance, it’s a workout, and I was just thankful we had a full house.”

Although there were only 35 spots available, some students arrived early in hopes to secure a spot in the class just in case a participant did not show.

“I attend every event I can,” Wheeler said. “I love all the classes, and I schedule them each week, like what am I going to try this week? Each semester is so different with different instructors and different classes, so you have got to take advantage of the styles that we offer each semester because they might not be back until we get someone else that wants to try that.”

Cosmic Cycling is offered every third semester, and according to the BYU-I fitness class schedule, regular cycling is offered Monday and Wednesday from 9-9:50 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8-8:50 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.