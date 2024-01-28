Idahoans love their mullets. It was this simple fact that got the crowd hooked on Michael “The Mullet” Cyr as he took on former UFC fighter Yazan “Yazzle Dazzle” Hajeh in the title fight at Fierce Fighting Championship XXIX in Idaho Falls Saturday night.

Round one was comprised mostly of stand-up fighting — “business in the front”. Neither guy wanted to wrestle. Both fighters dished some decent blows but neither one was any worse for wear at the conclusion of the first round.

The second round, was all “party in the back” with a lot of groundwork. Cyr dominated most of the round, delivering blow after blow to an almost defenseless Hajeh. The referee, however, let them keep fighting and Hajeh came out of it.

Cyr found a position to choke Hajeh, but the elusive Hajeh escaped. Cyr would eventually get the positioning again, but would not let him go until the ref told him to. He held Hajeh in a twister, which involves turning the opponent’s head one direction and his body the other direction until he taps out — which he did.

“Mullet! Mullet! Mullet!” chanted the crowd both during and after the fight.

Hajeh left the ring with a professional record of 7-3, while Cyr improved his record to 6-1.

Cameron vs. Lattimer

Pocatello native Kerry Lattimer may have diminished his record in his loss to R’Mandel Cameron, but he did not diminish his pride. The fight ended by TKO with 19 seconds left in the first round after Cameron put a beating on Lattimer. While lying on the ground with his arms over his face, Lattimer survived 20 consecutive punches before the referee called the fight.

Lattimer now sits at 5-40 all-time at the professional level, while Cameron now boasts a record of 7-5.

Woodland vs. Kulu

Rexburg’s own Spencer “The Rhino” Woodland has become a fixture of the Fierce Fighting Championship in Idaho Falls, having competed all three times it’s been in town. His competitor, Valiami Kulu, came into the fight ranked number one in Utah and number five in the U.S. West region, according to Tapology.

In his two previous fights, Woodland had defeated each opponent in less than 30 seconds. He found himself on the receiving end of that fate on Saturday.

Woodland showed why they call him The Rhino as he charged Kulu down to the ground immediately. He couldn’t get control, though, and ultimately took one too many punches, forcing the referee to end the fight.

“He hits really, really hard,” Woodland said of Kulu after the fight. “He’s really fast and he’s a really good boxer.”

Woodland, a Rexburg police officer, was happy to have made it out without too much damage.

“I still made it out with a pretty face,” he said.

Woodland closed his remarks by saying that he plans to continue fighting and that he thrives on the support Rexburg gives him.

Mafileo vs. Riley

In an amateur middleweight bout early on in the night, Taylor Mafileo took on Jonathan Riley. It took mere seconds of fighting before the crowd realized how outmatched Riley was, as he tried a couple of slow kicks before receiving a multitude of shots to the head and body.

Much to the dismay of the fans, the referee ended the fight 19 seconds in — perhaps a few punches earlier than the crowd thought it would get called. They booed Mafileo all throughout his post-fight interview, until he threw a shot back at them.

“You can boo me all you want. I would have kept going. They saved him a trip to the hospital but that’s it,” Mafileo said.

What’s next?

Fierce Fighting Championship XXX will be in West Valley City, Utah Feb. 10. Kent Mafileo will defend his heavyweight title against Jared Vanderaa.

Kent Mafileo won the hearts of the crowd in Idaho Falls last summer when he defeated Rudy Schaffroth in the first round, defending his title.

Tickets and pay-per-view for the event are available on the Fierce Fighting Championship website.