Dance competition moves forward with COVID-19 guidelines

On March 17, professors were informed the competition would still be held this semester with restrictions to accommodate for COVID-19. An email from Eva Walburger, the office assistant for the Departments of Theatre and Dance, gave the teachers and students details on how the competition will be run.

In years past, all of the beginning classes, which usually have 14 sections with 20 to 25 couples in each, competed in waltz and cha-cha all at once. Even with the limited class size this semester, the beginning classes will be split up with half of the sections competing March 30 at 6 p.m. and the other half competing at 7 p.m.

The two intermediate classes are small enough to compete together at 8 p.m. the same evening, leaving time for the more advanced international technique classes to compete at 9 p.m.

Not only will the classes be dispersed to compete, but they will be in a different venue than usual. In past semesters, the competition has been held in the John W. Hart Auditorium, but due to its closure they will instead be competing in the Hyrum Manwaring Center ballrooms, a much smaller venue which further limits those allowed to attend.

To help meet COVID-19 guidelines, a sign-up sheet was distributed to all students. Each time slot offers limited spots to allow the department to meet restrictions.

“I think it’s good that we’re continuing the competition,” shared Ben Chidester, a sophomore majoring in international studies and a student in one of the beginning social dance classes. “I think it stands to reason that if we’re able to have an in-person dance class, we should be able to have a competition.”