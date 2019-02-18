Dance, dogs and depression

“You know when you are doing something and you just have a strong feeling that that is what you are supposed to be doing?” said Serena Howard, a sophomore studying dance. “I have that at least once a semester with my major. It’s just absolutely what I am supposed to be doing.”
Dance has been a part of Howard’s life for the past nine years and continues to bring passion into her life and schooling.
“It all started when I moved to a tiny town in Montana and got really bored,” she said.
Upon moving to the small town of Hamilton, Howard and her sister started to hunt for things to do. Before long, they came across a local dance company and joined.
Each day, Howard went into the studio and learned new dance steps. She looked into the mirrored wall and repeated the steps. With this new sport, Howard felt she gained new understanding and a new self-image.
“I looked myself in the mirror and said, ‘I am beautiful,’ and since then I have been really passionate about (dance),” she said.
Even with a positive self-image, Howard spoke of how the teenage years brought struggles with depression and trials separating her from God.
“I felt so isolated,” Howard said. “I was really super depressed, and I wasn’t dancing at all. I felt alone.”
In spring 2016, Howard came to BYU-Idaho in an attempt to leave her challenges behind.
“I was literally running away from my problems,” Howard said. “But when I came here, I found little glimmers of friendship and happiness.”
After a few semesters, Howard received a mission call to serve in the Texas Houston Mission. Shortly after receiving her call, Howard went home and realized the extent of her challenges. With everything surrounding her, Howard postponed her call to serve.
Howard talked to a doctor and was diagnosed with depression, for which she started taking medication.
“I didn’t know I was depressed,” she said. “I didn’t know I was numb until I wasn’t numb anymore.”
In this pivotal time, Howard adopted Brulee (Bru for short). Bru is a 3-year-old Japanese Spitz. Bru is Howard’s emotional support dog who helps her overcome the emotional trials she continues to face.
“He has such a big personality,” Howard said, “And I think that he really helped me get out of a funk … and he still helps me every day. He helps me not feel so alone when I am feeling sad.”
Coming to BYU-I again in fall 2018 with Bru by her side, Howard unlocked a new connection to dance.
“There is always an emotional attachment to dancing, … but at BYU-Idaho, we get to connect it to the spiritual side too,” Howard said. “Just like singing is worshipping, so is dancing.”
For Howard, dance is closely related to her spirituality and her divine worth. While she does not consider it a stress relief, dance has given her a sense of identity.
“Through dance, I got to learn more about my self and my relationship with God,” Howard said.
Howard still has depression, but she now does more than cope with it; she chooses to live above it. With the help of her dog and dance, depression has less of a hold on Howard.