Dance like no one is watching at Zumbathon

Sharing is caring!











Music and exercise will combine to lift shoes and moods at Zumbathon on Thursday, Feb. 7 in the John W. Hart Auditorium from 8 to 10 p.m.

“It’s free, so why not try it?” said Lisa Robison, activities advisor for Student Activities, which hosts the event.

The Zumbathon will have a blacklight, disco atmosphere, with refreshments and prizes.

“It’s a welcoming environment,” Robison said. “Everyone is just dancing and no one is watching each other.”

There will be raffles and students can win items ranging from ninja blenders, T-shirts, water bottles or yoga mats. They must be present to win and be in their BYU-Idaho approved exercise clothing.

Instructors for the High Fitness classes will also be at the Zumbathon.

“Zumba has more of a Latin base, while high fit has more of a high-intensity interval base; it is high impact choreographed,” Robison said. “Students will be able to get a taste of both.”

Zumba-certified students will lead the classes. There are 41 free fitness classes at BYU-I. Three of those are high fitness classes and three are Zumba. In the past, Zumbathon has brought as many as 350 students to the Hart Auditorium.