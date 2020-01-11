Dance the night away at First Friday

For $5 students can enjoy live entertainment, dancing, games and food at First Friday on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

First Friday includes activities in the Hyrum Manwaring Center such as comedian Steven Soelberg performing, Latin dancing, escape rooms and blacklight snowball fights.

Alexis Smith, a freshman studying sociology, learned about First Friday from her Get Connected mentors before the semester started and feels excited to attend.

“I’m going with a friend so I’m excited for that,” Smith said. “They made it very clear that there would be escape rooms and those will be fun, and there’s glow in the dark laser tag, and they made it sound really cool.”

Other events such as blacklight Nerf wars, dodgeball, volleyball, bubble balls and inflatable games will be in the BYU-Idaho Center courts and a DJ Dance in the John W. Hart Building.

“I’m really excited for the dance because they’re going to have a DJ come from L.A.,” said Emily Wallentine a sophomore studying health psychology. “That seems like it’s going to be really awesome, and I’m really excited for the escape rooms because I haven’t done those in a while.”

Tickets will be sold at the ticket office for $5.

For more information, visit the BYU-I First Friday Event page.