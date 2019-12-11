Dancing the night away with ROTC

Members of the BYU-Idaho ROTC made their way up the stairs to the Military Ball at The Atrium on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. The room flooded with men and women wearing “dress blues” and others in formal wear.

People searched for their names on tables spread across the room to find their seats.

The gathering began with toasts to the president of the United States, the army, fallen soldiers, the battalion and to the ladies. Then guest speaker, First Sergeant David Heber, spoke on the importance of leadership and how those in the program can be a leader.

“Leadership is complex,” Heber said. “It’s like the end-all, be-all; you feel like everything is on your shoulders. It’s really hard to know the right direction to go sometimes because everyone is looking at you.”

After Heber’s speech, different students and leadership of ROTC participated in “the Grog Ceremony.” The Grog Ceremony, originally a military tradition involving the mixture of rum and water, now leaves the contents of the mixture to the imagination of the leadership.

As people came to the bowl, they poured different contents into the grog such as Sprite, cherry juice “ink”, powdered sugar, rice, cotton candy, graham crackers, donut holes and salt. Onlookers scrunched their faces and averted their eyes from the unorthodox mixture being created. When they finished adding ingredients, they allowed people to come up to taste it.

With the completion of the Grog, people grabbed food and sat down to socialize with those at their table. As dinner came to a close, the ceremony of cutting the cake began. ROTC Leadership and others cut the cake with a sword. Then, the youngest and oldest cadet fed each other a piece of cake.

After the cake was served, chairs and tables were moved to the side of the rooms and dancing took up the final hour of the event.