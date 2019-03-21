Dancing through countries

Music fills the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium as final dress rehearsals are underway for Extravadance, one of the most anticipated dance performances of the semester.

Lighting and sound decisions are finalized as students who have devoted hours to the art of dance perform traditional choreography from around the world.

Extravadance, a three-night show, costs just $3 for students and $6 for the public. The curtains will open at 7:30 p.m. in the Kirkham Auditorium.