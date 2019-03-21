Dancing through countries

Music fills the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium as final dress rehearsals are underway for Extravadance, one of the most anticipated dance performances of the semester.
Lighting and sound decisions are finalized as students who have devoted hours to the art of dance perform traditional choreography from around the world.
Extravadance, a three-night show, costs just $3 for students and $6 for the public. The curtains will open at 7:30 p.m. in the Kirkham Auditorium.
Throughout the show, there are references to the history of the Kirkham, which is scheduled for demolition later this year. This year’s theme, an ode to the Kirkham, is titled Faith in Our Foundation–Celebrating 50-Plus Years in the Kirkham.
Elizabeth Phelps, a sophomore studying psychology, is performing in Extravadance for the first time and is aware of the history and impact the Kirkham Building has had.
“It’s a big deal and it’s really fun because it’s a lot of history,” Phelps said. “There are a lot of historical dances and fun dances, too.”
Another performer and Rexburg resident, Rich Kirkham, is related to Oscar A. Kirkham. Kirkham’s character is a running role through the performance.
“It’s been a joy to be with the kids and to see the energy that everyone has,” Kirkham said. “The dancing is phenomenal and I love the enthusiasm of BYU-Idaho.”
One dance number in the show depicts the Teton Dam failure, which took place in 1976. Kirkham was living in the area at the time.
“[The number] really strikes home to me because we were really involved when that happened,” Kirkham said. “This wonderful dance really shows how turbulent those times were.”
Quincy Boe, a dance major and one of the Extravadance student coordinators, took over BYU-Idaho’s Instagram to give followers a look behind the scenes of the show and a day in the life of a dance major. Boe reminded followers shows will be going on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, where there will be two shows.