Winter in Rexburg seems to be endless with low temperatures, raging winds and heavy snowfall. As college students, we tend to spend most of our time during this season inside doing homework and being asocial. Instead of getting bored in your apartment, feel the warmth and have fun of experiencing new things.

On-campus

Bowling

The Bowling Alley, “Strike Zone,” is open to students and the Rexburg residents. It is located in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center and is open from Monday through Saturday 1 to 10:30 p.m. There are six lanes available to play and admissions are affordable. From 1to 5:00 p.m., admission is $2 and after 5 p.m., it raises to $3. Shoe Rentals are 50 cents.

Planetarium

The Planetarium is located in the George S. Romney Building on campus and offers opportunities to explore to universe. Entrance fees are $2 for a 30-minute experience. The Planetarium is open every Thursday. The shows change monthly with approximately 40 seats available per showing.

Roller Skating

Every Monday, Saturday and every other Thursday, BYU-Idaho’s Recreational Services hosts Rollerskating in the Grand Ballroom in the MC. There are two sessions to attend with limited spots available. Each session is 90 minutes long. The first one starts at 6:30 p.m., and the second one at 8:30 p.m. Music is provided by a DJ who plays different kinds of music throughout the evening. For students with an I-Card, it costs $2. Without an I-Card, it costs $3. Tickets are reserved through the ticket office online or in front of the Ballroom.

Emery Bullock loves rollerskating; she goes as often as possible with her friends.

“You can always get better and improve your skills, meet new fun people, (and) wear fun outfits. The music is hype which makes the vibe so good,” Bullock said.

Off-campus

Sand Dunes

The St. Anthony Sand Dunes is a favorite dating spot for many BYU-I students. The drive to the dunes takes about 20 minutes. Those who go are rewarded with a beautiful view of white sand that seems to be from a dream. The dunes are up to 400 feet high, giving many opportunities to try different activities.

London Thorell’s favorite dates happened at the sand dunes.

“My favorite spot for a date is going to the dunes. From group bonfires, great pictures, playing spikeball at sunset, going sand (and snow) boarding or singing to the guitar by fire. You can always create your own unforgettable memories at the dunes,” Thorell said.

Downhill Skiing

There are multiple options to go skiing in the Rexburg area. One of them is the Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming, about one hour away from BYU-I campus. The other option is Kelly Canyon Resort in Ririe. Both offer multiple slopes to reveal your skiing skills.

Fat Cats

Located about 10 minutes from campus, Fats Cats offers many options to have fun. Arcade games, movies in theaters, bowling and glow golf provides opportunities to spend time with others and make fun memories.

Axe Throwing

Axe Throwing is not only a good option to get out all your anger but also to impress a date or your friends with your skills. The staff explain the rules and give you tips on how to throw the axe so that by the end you’ll have improved.

Rock Gym

It takes about 15 minutes to drive from campus to the climbing gym, where students can experience heights in bouldering and top-rope climbing. On Thursday evenings from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Rock Gym offers a discount for students for entry fees and rentals.