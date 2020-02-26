Date to find your mate

The Dating Workshops: How to Follow Your Heart is a five-week program that started on Feb. 18 and all students can attend. This program will happen every Tuesday and until March 18.

The workshop focuses on the balance of following your heart and mind rather than using one or the other. During the five weeks, the instructors will focus on evaluating the Relationship Attachment Model (R.A.M.). This model consists of five different areas — one should focus on the stage of the dating process such as know, trust, rely on, commit and touch.

Each week will focus on one of these areas.

There are five different locations students can attend such as the John Taylor Building, room 100; the George S. Romney Building, room 105; the John W. Hart Building, room 152; the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, room 174B; and the John L. Clarke Building, room 225.

All students can go to the Wellness Center website to register for the upcoming workshops and learn the key principles to find their soulmate using the R.A.M. model.