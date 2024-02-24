Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the open house and dedication dates for the Casper Wyoming Temple.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple. There will be two sessions, both on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The public open house will be held from Aug. 29 through Sept. 14. This does not include Sundays.

The temple will be available for tours for invited guests before the open house on Aug. 27 and 28.

The Casper Wyoming temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021. Construction of the temple followed soon after in October 2021.

After pioneers settled in Wyoming in 1887, President of the Church, Brigham Young, dedicated it as a gathering place for the members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Other temples that are currently under construction in Wyoming include the Cody and Star Valley temples.

The dedication of the Casper temple will be broadcasted to all units of the Casper Wyoming Temple District.