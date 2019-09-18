These stories, shared by BYU-Idaho students, are real on all accounts, according to the individuals who told them.
The hit and run
“It was prom, and we were driving downtown after we ate. On our way to the dance, I had to make a right turn, but as I was inching forward to turn right, a guy on his longboard came flying down onto the crosswalk, and he didn’t slow down when he got to the street. From what I could see, I was clear, so I started moving forward as he just flew over the hood of my car, freaking the crap out of (everyone in) my full car. He then got off of my hood, gave me a look, and walked away with his skateboard. I never did get another date with that girl.”
She was engaged
“One time, my freshman year here at BYU-Idaho, I had decided to work up the courage to ask this girl in my math class out and it took a lot of courage to do it, but I finally got the gonads to do that. So I asked her out, we went out to Fat Cats. We did some bowling, played some pool and mini golf and we had a really good time, but we ended the night on a pretty good note where she was like ‘Oh, that was super great! Let’s do it again sometime!’ And I was like, ‘Okay. That’s great. Let’s figure out sometime next week.’ Then two days later, I found out she got engaged to somebody that same weekend. Obviously, it got really awkward in math class after that. I confront her about it and said, ‘Hey, why (did) you (say) that you (would go) on a date with me if you were going to get engaged?’ And she said, ‘Well, it’s my last chance to be single and get a chance to go out and interact with people, and I didn’t want to say no to you. You just seemed so nice.’ And that was a little soul-crushing.”
Contact golf
“I went on this group date and we went to the Craze, and we were playing minigolf, which I never played before… but, one of the guys that we were there with, he hit the golf ball so hard that it bounced off some walls and went right into my face and gave me a fat lip. It made it memorable.” After this, she still got engaged to him.
Two-timing men
“This guy DM’d me on Instagram and asked if I could go out to get some ice cream with him, so I did and it was really fun, and then he asked me on a second date, and that was really fun too, and then he ghosted me out of nowhere. I texted him, he didn’t respond, then a week went by and I go to Walmart with my friend, and I see him there with another girl.”
Using their resources
“One of the worst dates I had ever been on was when this guy admitted that he used his position in the bishopric so he could look up my family, what they did, where they lived, etc. Like not just my immediate family but several members of my extended family… then said he wanted to call them to tell them that he had been on a date with me.”
Milkshakes and more
“First date. He took me to the Burg for milkshakes, and asked me questions like ‘what did you think when you first saw me?’ and things like that — questions that you would ask your steady girlfriend or boyfriend. Every time I tried to change the subject, he’d ask another “lovey-dovey” question. It was so awkward! He asked me if I wanted to go watch a movie at his place after… so I fibbed and said I had plans with my roommates.”
Gotta pee
“I was on a double with my friend, and we were in the car when he needed to pee. He just opened the door and turned to the side and peed.”
Bearing all
“We were hopping the fence into the BYU-I Stadium and I was trying to look really hardcore while doing it. This backfired completely when I ripped the backside of my pants all the way off. ALL the way off. Neither of us had jackets for me to tie around my waist. I walked a mile home with my butt completely out. We did not go out again.”
Creepers gon’ creep
“In 2016, it was my first semester and the second day on campus, and I was going to I-Night and there was this guy that is notorious to the workers on campus — they always get security to kick him out of the events because he is not allowed there. His name was Lavar, and he had a cowboy hat on, a knife in his belt and bloodshot eyes. He comes up to me and he says, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you on campus a couple of times today, and I think you’re drop dead gorgeous. Would you want to go get some pizza?’ I said ok because I’m dumb. He followed us around all night, and my friend and I wanted to go home and avoid the situation. I left, and I texted him and asked to meet somewhere and talk. We met under the (sky) bridge and I said ‘look, it’s my first semester here, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t want to date right now, I hope that’s ok.’ He was so upset. He said ok in the middle of my sentence and walked off.”
Up-front and up-chucking
“So I was taking this girl out to dinner, and we went to my place to make hamburgers, and I was feeling sick that day because I was getting off some of my old medication. I was feeling really nauseous, but I really liked this girl, so I still took her on the date. Things were going great, we were laughing, the burgers were great, but I didn’t finish mine. Then she started to tell this very personal story, and I was trying to focus. She thought I was trying to focus on the story, but I was trying to focus on not throwing up, and I almost made it. I thought if I just took a sip of water I would be fine, and the nauseousness would go away, but when I took a sip of water, that was the end of it. I ran to the bathroom and threw up all over the place. I ended up not making it all the way and throwing up in my hand. So there was throw-up on the door, there was throw-up on her. I take her home and on the drive back, I’m still not feeling very good so I’m not completely focused, and as I pull into the parking stall to drop her off, I hit the car next to me. Then I said, ‘this is the worst date’ out-loud, but I wanted to say it in my head, but I was an idiot and said it out loud.”
I have regrets
“My second semester here, I met this one girl. She asked me out first which almost never happens, so I go. I chill at her place for a bit and she turns on the soundtrack for Dirty Dancing. While I didn’t mind it, a few minutes later she goes and says “I have a game we can play; we could look through each other’s phones for five minutes unfiltered.” I responded to her with an obvious no, to which she got offended. Later that night she texted me the usual ‘Thanks for the date’ but I already made up in my mind that I’d ghost her. She messaged me twice a day every day for a month until I eventually blocked her.”
Feeling the spirit watching Hitch
“So, this date was the first time I was meeting this guy. It was a little weird and awkward ’cause we had never met, but I just assumed it would get a little better as it went on. He wanted to get ice cream and then go watch a movie at my apartment. He wanted me to pick what movie we watched, so I suggested Hitch. We were casually watching the movie and occasionally he would ask me questions. Then all of a sudden, he just goes, “I’m really feeling the spirit right now.” For a second I thought he was kidding, but he was totally serious. I was trying not to laugh so hard.”