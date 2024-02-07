Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Smith announced her leave from the Daybell case one month before the trial.

She has been assisting with the Daybell case since March 2021. She assisted in the trial against Lori Daybell and was assisting with Chad Daybell’s trial.

Smith has assisted with the Daybell trials alongside Fermont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake and Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood.

Smith did not give details as to why she is resigning from the case, but she did make a statement to the public regarding the change in event.

“My work on behalf of the State of Idaho on the Daybell matter is expected to end on Feb. 28th, 2024. As the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office leads the prosecution of Chad Daybell for charges connected to the deaths of Tyler, JJ and Tammy, I wish them the very best of luck in the pursuit of justice,” Smith said.

Her efforts were acknowledged and appreciated by both the Fremont County and the Madison County Attorney offices.

“It has been a true honor to help pursue justice for Tyler Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell over the last three years,” Smith said.

Wood shared a statement to the public of his thoughts on the event.

“On behalf of the Madison County, I want to express my deepest appreciation for the expertise Rachel Smith has contributed to our ability to seek justice (for) Tyler, JJ and Tammy. Her commitment to justice for the victims has been extraordinary,” said Wood.

It was announced to the public that the selection for the Chad Daybell trial will begin April 1, at the Ada County Courthouse.