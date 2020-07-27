Daybells’ preliminary hearings to be live-streamed

Judge Faren Eddins denied the motion made by Rob Wood to not allow a live-stream to take place at Lori and Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearings July 27.

Wood represents the State of Idaho in the cases against the Daybells. He claimed a fair trial wouldn’t be possible because a live-stream video of the hearing would result in a biased jury.

Eddins quoted Thomas Jefferson during his ruling, “Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press.”

Steven Wright, an attorney hired by media outlets — including East Idaho News and the Post Register — to object the motion, stated before the court that a video feed is the best way for the public to get accurate information about the case. This would combat Wood’s concern of bias arising from inaccurate information according to Wright.

Wright stated that shutting off the video feed would essentially be the same as closing the courtroom.

Mark Means, Lori Daybell’s defense attorney and John Prior, Chad Daybell’s defense attorney were also present. Chad Daybell accompanied his attorney but Lori Daybell chose to not attend.

“Given the media coverage of this case already, the public’s right outweighs the potential argument of fairness,” Means said in the motion hearing.

Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing will take place on Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. and Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m.; Lori Daybell’s will be on Aug. 10 starting at 9 a.m.