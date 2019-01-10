Dean of Students passes away

Sharing is caring!











The Dean of Students at BYU-Idaho passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, according to an official campus email.

Kip B. Harris began working at Ricks College in 1990 and continued his employment during the transition to BYU-Idaho in 2001.

“The BYU-Idaho administration expresses the love, support, and appreciation of the entire campus community,” said officials in the email. “The University Relations office is compiling a book of remembrance for the Harris family. Employees and students are invited to submit personal remembrances and photographs to uroffice@byui.edu or in person at Biddulph 323.”

The funeral arrangements are still being made by the family.