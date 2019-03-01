Debt in America is increasing with less concern

Sharing is caring!











Debt in America is increasing while the concern for a growing deficit declines, studies show.

According to a Pew Research article, the number of Americans who feel reducing the federal budget deficit should be a top policy priority is 24 percent lower than when President Barack Obama was in office.

“The Office of Management and Budget projects the federal government will run a deficit of $984 billion in the current fiscal year. That would be the highest in seven years and more than double the deficit in fiscal 2015,” according to Pew Research.

Another Pew research study shows millennials have obtained less wealth than Boomers at the same age. In fact, there is a nearly 40 percent decrease in the wealth of millennials aged 20 to 35 than Boomers at the same age in 1983.

“This modest difference in wealth can be partly attributed to differences in debt by generation. Compared with earlier generations, more millennials have outstanding student debt, and the amount of it they owe tends to be greater,” according to Pew Research.

This month, the New York Federal Reserve announced there are trends of growing debt among homes in the United States.

“Overall household debt is now 21.4 percent above the post-financial-crisis trough reached during the second quarter of 2013,” according to The New York Fed.

Their report also shows a $15 billion increase in student loan debts over the last quarter of 2018.

While debt is an increasing trend among millennials, some say there are options for opposing rising debt.

“I feel that preparation and planning for the future” are essential in “tackling the challenge of debt in this age,” said Tyrel Munro, a sophomore studying computer information technology.

Munro said his biggest fear with debt is simply accruing too much debt.

BYU-Idaho provides services for students to avoid debt as a part of their Financial Aid Department.

“When students can’t afford to pay for their expenses, they may consider borrowing money,” according to the Financial Aid Department. “There are many ways to avoid going into debt for school. One of the simplest is to use the Single or Married Student Financial Plan to manage your resources wisely.”

According to the Financial Aid Department, not all debt is bad, and when used properly, it can help further goals that could not have been achieved by other means.

“Borrowing money should only be considered after you have exhausted all other options,” according to the webpage. “The more money you borrow, the longer it will take to pay back. So borrow only what you need and plan to pay it back as soon as possible.”