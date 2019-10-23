Rising costs and declining confidence: A look at higher education

Confidence in higher education in the United States has decreased more drastically since 2015 than in any other U.S. area, a recent Gallup study says. Gallup detected a similar decline in the belief among Americans that higher education is available to those who need it.

Gallup suggests the rising cost and decreasing availability of higher education might be the reason the public, college trustees and board members are losing confidence.

According to the AGB 2018 Trustee Index, a study done by the Association of Governing Boards and Gallup, 74% of trustees are concerned or very concerned about the future of higher education in the U.S.

When asked which variables are negatively impacting the public’s view on higher education, 72% said it was due to news or media about college student debt and 64% said it was due to news or media about the cost of tuition. Fifty-eight percent of trustees said their main concern for the future of higher education in the U.S. is the price of higher education for students and their families.

In the 10-year period from the 2005-2006 to 2015-2016 school year, the total price of tuition, fees and room and board increased by 28%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Enrollment decreased among all U.S. higher education institutions by 1.4% in 2018 and according to Gallup, Mood’y Magazine predicts that an increasing number of private colleges and institutions will continue to be closed in the near future.

Many colleges and universities are making significant efforts to lower the cost and increase availability. Gallup states that Purdue University has frozen its rates for the seventh year in a row and Western Governors University has only increased the annual cost of tuition by $600 in the last five years, even though enrollment has increased dramatically in that time.

Gallup found a clear relationship between student debt levels and graduates’ perceptions that their degree was worth the cost, according to the 2015 Strada-Gallup Alumni Survey. Graduates with more student loan debt were less likely to believe that their degree was worth the cost than graduates with less student loan debt.

BYU-Idaho is among the cheapest private universities in the country, at about $12,000 per year, according to the BYU-I website. Even being one of the cheapest options for higher education in the U.S., students still struggle with student loan debt.

According to College Scorecard of the U.S. Department of Education, 70% of BYU-I students graduate with about $11,000 of student loan debt.

“At the bare-boned price, I would say it’s worth it,” said Haley Beckstead, a 2017 BYU-I alumna. “I don’t possess a feeling of certainty in a career path like many of my peers, but I’ve learned so much in general that still makes the cost worth it.”

Beckstead said she learned to manage her time and discipline herself.

“There was a lot of spiritual learning as well, which is the most valuable to me,” Beckstead said.

Jadi Crawford, a BYU-I alumna and graduate of 2012, said her education from BYU-I was worth the money.

“I work part-time from home, and have used some of the skills I learned as an art major for my work,” Crawford said. “I have also worked to develop other skills that I started learning while in school, which have allowed me to improve myself and my home and to serve others.”

Crawford said she found value in personal and spiritual improvement.

“I still remember so many things that I learned and actively apply them in my marriage and as a parent,” Crawford said. “My secular and spiritual education, as well as experiences while at BYU-I, have shaped me to be who I am today, which is worth more than money.”

Briannah Fox, a junior studying fine arts said there are ways to avoid debt in college. She is working full-time during her off-track semesters and part-time during her on-track semesters to pay for her schooling.

“Although working part–time, going to class and paying for my education here at BYU-I is still hard, I have been able to stay debt free,” Fox said. “I am very grateful that this college is affordable for me.”

She said a friend is attending a public university in Colorado and pays $20,000 a semester.

“I know several people who have joined the military to help pay for their schooling,” Fox said. “I also know many people who have decided they cannot afford college and they go off and learn a trade for a couple semesters.”