Del Parkinson takes the Stage

Dr. Del Parkinson, a piano performer and professor of piano at Boise State University, returns to Brigham Young University-Idaho to perform Friday, Sept. 27 in the Eliza R. Snow Barrus concert hall. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Parkinson first began learning piano at the age of five in Blackfoot, Idaho, and continued his piano studies through college. Parkinson has a postgraduate diploma from The Julliard School and is a doctor of music through Indiana University.
Parkinson was a coordinator of piano instruction at BYU-Idaho for eight years.
He has performed in London, Carnegie Hall and with several organizations in different parts of the world. This includes the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Boise Philharmonic, the Utah Symphony, the Guadalajara Symphony and others.
Parkinson received the Boise mayor’s award for artistic excellence and the Idaho governor’s award for excellence in art.
During the performance, Parkinson is performing 20th-century pieces including The Sound of Music by Richard Rogers, Leonard Berstein’s West Side Story and “I Got Rythm” by George Gershwin. He will also perform classical works from Schumann, Chopin and Liszt.
Admission is free to the public.