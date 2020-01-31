Delaying for effect

The Communication Department at BYU-Idaho is offering a series of writing workshops to students throughout campus to help improve their writing. Susan Walton, a communication professor, will be teaching the writing workshop on Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the Jacob Spori Building, room 35. Snacks will be provided for those who attend.

The workshop is called, “It’s (Sometimes) Okay to Delay – Writing Delayed Narrative Leads.” Students will be taught how to write a delayed lead and when to use it in their writing.

Walton is currently a full-time faculty member of the Communication Department and teaches multiple public relation courses as well as event management.

She earned a B.A. in Independent Studies and a Master of Arts Degree from BYU. Walton has also served in positions such as Director of Corporate Communications for Harley Davidson from Dec. 2004 to June 2006, Communication Department Chair at BYU from June 2006 to June 2012 and as Division Chair for Community Public Affairs at Mayo Clinic from April 2016 to June 2018.

Other topics discussed in the writing workshops will include verbs, editing and persuasiveness. The next writing workshop will be held on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. in Spori 35.