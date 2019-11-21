Department of Communication to hold semester Senior Showcase

The BYU-Idaho Department of Communication will hold the semester Senior Showcase on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The event provides students the opportunity to present their senior project, which they spend at least 50 hours on over the course of the semester.

Shelly Yorgesen, the executive director of Givent Networking, will deliver a keynote address from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. in MC 372A. The event is open to all students and visitors.

According to the Department of Communication website, “Students choose their own project topics — generally something they are passionate about and that correlates with their emphasis within the major. In selecting a project, students should seek to demonstrate their marketability to future employers.”

Each semester, a team of students works together plan and put on the event. The event lead and manager this semester is Sa’Bryn Lester, a senior studying communication.

“For students in the comm department, it is awesome for them to start thinking about their own projects and getting ideas,” Lester said. “Other students can come and see what the seniors have been working on and just use it as a networking opportunity.”

The work of 74 seniors and their individual projects will be displayed. Additionally, those in attendance have the opportunity to learn about organizations and societies on campus. The student organizations will include the Public Relations Student Society of America, VOICE Advocacy and Center Stage.

The showcase gives younger students in attendance a glimpse into what they can do with the skills they are learning. With 500 people expected to attend, students also have the opportunity for networking.

“We have invited local businesses to come,” Lester said. “They won’t have booths but are invited to come and network with students.”

Each semester, the event has a theme. This semester’s theme is “This is Your Aloha.”

“Our team chose ‘This is Your Aloha’ just because in Hawaii, ‘aloha’ means hello and goodbye,” Lester said. “The graduating seniors are saying hello to the new world and their new opportunities, jobs and life after graduation. At the same time, they are saying goodbye to BYU-Idaho.”

As some students prepare to say goodbye, all are invited to come and see the skills and talents grown during their time spent at BYU-I.

“Visit all of the booths. Don’t just walk by and see what they look like,” said Delaina Scholes, office assistant in the Department of Communication. “Stop and ask them questions. That’s how you’ll get the most out of showcase.”