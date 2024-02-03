Audience members can watch a variety of numbers choreographed by faculty in the Dance Faculty Showcase on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Ashley Storm, the Associate Department Chair, is a faculty member involved in planning the showcase.

“The showcase will be different each year,” Storm said.

Storm explained that the dance faculty submitted proposals for dances they would like to choreograph. Roughly 12 of those proposals have been picked for the showcase.

Storm explains that attendees can expect different types of dance.

“We have footwork, world dance and 80’s musical style,” Storm said. “This time, there will also be contemporary and jazz.”

The dancers, who will perform this wide variety of dance, have been rehearsing since the semester started.

The long-time show “Extravadance” teaches each dance for only 2 or 3 days before getting on stage.

In contrast, the showcase emphasizes choreography and mastery of technique.

“It fixes an educational gap that we saw for the students,” Storm said.

Students majoring in Dance are studying performing arts.

“Without an audience and that performance, we can’t complete their educational experience,” Storm said.

BYU-I students and faculty can buy tickets with an I-Card for $5 through the campus ticketing service. Tickets cost $8 for community members.