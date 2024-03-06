BYU-Idaho’s Department of Home and Family is hosting an event called “Helping Loved Ones Overcome Addiction” on March 7 at BYU-Idaho.

Megan Bodily, a senior planning the event, says the idea for the event came when she was asked by a former roommate to help plan a project on addiction recovery last semester. As Bodily helped plan the project, she discovered her passion for the subject which prompted her to do more for the people dealing with addiction and their loved ones.

The event aims to help people know how to help those struggling with addiction, even when they have no personal experience with addiction themselves.

Not only will this event help the community, but it will serve as Bodily’s senior project.

“My event is more for the people helping those who suffer from addiction,” Bodily said. “My goal with this is that people will walk away feeling like they learned something, and they’ll be different for everyone.”

The event will include several speakers including Timothy Rarick, a Home and Family faculty member, as well as Nathan Mitchell, actor for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The different speakers that I have are going to be talking about just that main topic, how we help our loved ones,” Bodily said. “I think I have one or two people coming to share experiences. And then Brother Rarick will be talking about the addiction recovery program a little bit and how that can help as well.”

“Helping Loved Ones Overcome Addiction” is happening March 7 in Clarke 341/343 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all students.

To find out more and prepare for the event, go to the department’s I-Belong page.