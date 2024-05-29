Surrounded by crime, Freddie Taito, a detention deputy in Madison County, hopes to be a light in the darkness.

A typical work day for him begins with supervising inmates while they do their chores. They’ll give inmates their meals and medications. For most of the day, Taito will check on inmates every 30 minutes. Occasionally he’ll help with transports.

He explained that to become a detention deputy, there was a physical test and a written test. After passing those, he had an interview and was hired on.

“Don’t go in with the mindset that you’re there to punish people,” Taito says to prospective law enforcement officials. “But just kind of look at it that you’re there to help them become a better person.”

Outside of work, he assists his ward in the bishopric and prepares for a future career in physical therapy. In all of this, he strives to do what is right.

“It’s tough because of the environment that we work in in the jail,” Taito said. “The atmosphere isn’t the greatest, so I guess, in a way, we try to break that by just having humor within ourselves, like with the other deputies.”

He explains that even in a short time working as a deputy, he has learned the value of being honest and that people can change.

“There’s all kinds of different types of characters that are in there for different reasons,” Taito said. “But it’s interesting to think about how the Atonement works for that person still.”

Taito acknowledges that his job can be difficult. He has learned that people can be manipulative when they want to be, which can be discouraging at times. Nonetheless, he reminds himself of the Savior’s love for humanity.

“The Savior has so much love for that individual who has done so much pain or suffering to another person’s life,” Taito said. “And yeah, justice will come, but I think there’s a lot of mercy in the Savior’s law.”