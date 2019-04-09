Details reveal why a former student is charged with sex crimes against a minor

Sharing is caring!











A judge has released documents detailing why a former BYU-Idaho student is charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor, 43 days after the arrest.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Madison County Sheriff Deputies found a 14-year-old girl with Connor A. Hammond, 21, stuck in the snow near Beaver Dick Park. Deputies spoke with both the girl and Hammond and received conflicting stories, making investigators question what was going on.

Deputies searched Hammond’s car, and found a used condom and wrapper. The victim later told investigators she had engaged in sexual intercourse and lewd conduct with Hammond that night, according to court documents.

According to documents, the victims grandfather transported her to Madison Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault exam. An additional deputy accompanied the grandfather and victim to the hospital as Hammond was taken to the Madison County Sheriff’s office for questioning.

“During this interview Connor first denied anything wrong, but later admitted to engaging in sexual activity (with the victim) four to five times over the past month or so,” according to court documents.

He allegedly told investigators the victim had participated in sexual activity the night of the arrest. He also told detectives he began engaging in sexual activity with the victim, who he knew to be 14 years old at the beginning of January, according to court documents.

Hammond is charged with one count of rape with a minor and four felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor. If convicted, Hammond could spend up to life in prison. He remains held in the Madison County Jail on $200,000 bail awaiting a trial later this year.