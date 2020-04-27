DEVO Preview: Elder and Sister Renlund are trying to bring comfort

On Tuesday, April 28, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, will address BYU-Idaho students. Elder Renlund’s talk is titled “Spiritual Earthquakes and Base Isolators” and Sister Renlund’s talk is titled “A Blessed and Happy State.” The devotional will be livestreamed from Salt Lake City.

According to a press release, Elder Renlund was born in November 1952 in Salt Lake City and married Ruth Lybbert in 1977. He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree at the University of Utah. He furthered his studies at John Hopkins Hospital. He became a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and the medical director of the Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals Cardiac Transplant Program.

He served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including full-time missionary service in Sweden, service as a bishop, stake president and Area Seventy.

Sister Renlund received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Utah and a doctorate’s degree from the University of Maryland School of Law. She practiced law at the Attorney General of Utah’s office. She later joined a private firm where she practiced the plaintiff’s civil litigation for 20 years.

She has also served in numerous callings, such as a Gospel Doctrine teacher, Young Women president and a Relief Society president. Elder and Sister Renlund have one daughter together.

Hear them speak on April 28. You can livestream it through the BYU-Idaho Radio stations or online.