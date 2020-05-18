DEVO Preview: Strength through the family

On May 18, President and Sister Eyring will speak about “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.” The devotional will be streamed online on the BYU-Idaho website.

The family proclamation was published on Sept. 23, 1995, and read by President Gordon B. Hinckley during a general Relief Society meeting. The proclamation declared the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints‘ beliefs on marriage and the family unit.

“We, the First Presidency and the Council of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, solemnly proclaim that marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God and that the family is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children,” according to the Family Proclamation.

Hear President and Sister Eyring speak more about the proclamation and other topics on May 18 at 11:30 a.m MST.