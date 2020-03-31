Devotional: A Steady, Upward Course

In an advisory update sent to all students via email, BYU-Idaho announced special changes to devotional on March 31, which will now feature a remote broadcast.

Students and employees will watch a rebroadcast of carefully-chosen excerpts from a previous devotional address given by President Henry B. Eyring. This rebroadcast is meant to have an applicable message to the current situation.

“A Steady, Upward Course” was originally given by President Eyring in 2001 in response to the attack a few weeks prior to the Twin Towers.

“No wonder that you and I have heard and read so often in the last few days ‘everything has changed.’ But at least two things will help us take courage and find direction,” said President Eyring in the address. “First, change is part of life. For instance, growing up and growing older are adventures in change filled with uncertainties and surprises. And second, God, through prophets, prepared us to expect changes to accelerate in the world.”

Students can be prepared by getting involved in the devotional discussion board. Devotional will be held at 11:30 a.m. on March 31 and can be streamed on the University’s webpage.