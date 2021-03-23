Devotional cover: Blessings through obedience

In their devotional addresses on Tuesday, March 23, Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife Cindy L. Schmutz, discussed God’s commandments, sacred covenants and the blessings that come from obedience.

In his address, “Great shall be their reward,” Elder Schmutz spoke about the importance of keeping God’s commandments and the blessings that follow.

“God has reserved indescribably rich and eternal blessings for those who faithfully keep his commandments and obey his law,” Elder Schmutz said.

He emphasized God’s love and the purpose behind His commandments.

“The giving of the law and the commandments before the foundations of the world was an act of perfect love by our Heavenly Father,” Elder Schmutz said. “In the law and commandments, we have a plan and a set of instructions, which, if followed, will bring joy and eternal life.”

Elder Schmutz encouraged students to make the celestial kingdom their goal through obedience, study and preparation.

“It is the incomprehensible beauty of the celestial kingdom that I desire,” Elder Schmutz said. “Therefore, it is necessary that I study to learn what manner of man I need to be if I am to enter, one day, into that glorious kingdom where God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ dwell, and what I must do in my mortal life if I desire to hear these words spoken to me by my Redeemer: ‘Come unto me, ye blessed, there is a place prepared for you in the mansions of my Father.’”

Elder Schmutz encouraged students to strictly live by the word of God rather than leaning on the changing opinions and trends of the world.

“Let the words of God guide your journey in life,” Elder Schmutz said. “Remember, ‘wickedness never was happiness.’”

In her address, “Remembering our baptismal covenants,” Sister Schmutz expounded on three different ways to remember and keep baptismal covenants daily.

1. Service

Sister Schmutz emphasized the importance of Christlike service and the blessings that come from turning outwards.

“When we do take time to look outside of ourselves and extend Christlike service to others, both we, as the giver, and those who receive, are blessed,” Sister Schmutz said. “Serving others refines us by helping us put off characteristics of the natural man like selfishness and sin and turns our focus to Christ and becoming more like him.”

She invited students to look outside of themselves and serve others more often.

“My invitation to you is to be more intentional in looking beyond yourself to find ways to serve others,” Sister Schmutz said. “Take note of how Christlike service changes you. These acts of service do not need to be big or elaborate.”

2. Scripture study

Sister Schmutz described how scripture study can be a source of strength.

“Regular study of the scriptures will help us in our efforts to keep our covenant to always remember Him and will aid us in knowing and keeping His commandments,” Sister Schmutz said.

3. Prayer

Along with service and scripture study, Sister Schmutz encouraged students to pray regularly for help and strength.

“Remember to pray,” Sister Schmutz said. “Have faith that he hears your prayers and will give you the strength and guidance you need to keep your covenants.”

She explained that service, scripture study and prayer will invite the spirit into students’ lives and help them remember and keep their covenants.

“I pray that you may be helped in your desires to keep your baptismal covenants by giving more Christlike service, diligently studying the scriptures, and earnestly seeking direction through prayer, that you might enjoy the promised blessing of always having the Spirit to be with you,” Sister Schmutz said.