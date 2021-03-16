Devotional cover: God’s infinite love

William Lewis, IT application systems engineer, shared a message of God’s love during devotional on March 16.

In his address, he compared God’s love to the sun.

“It is like the light of the sun that shines on everything everywhere,” Lewis said. “If we do not feel His love it is usually because we are not letting it into our lives.”

Lewis described God’s love as infinite, meaning it is limitless, endless and impossible to measure. He explained that God sends His love through His words and through examples.

Jesus Christ is the ultimate example of God’s love. God sent His Only Begotten Son to suffer for the sins of the world so everyone may return to live with Him again.

“We have the light of Christ,” Lewis explained. “It is infinite in scope and reach. It is a gift to us all. It is continually around us. It is always available to us, whether we want it or not.”

He encouraged students to strive to feel God’s love in their lives. He said they can do this by sharing it with others, reading the scriptures, listening to the words of prophets and apostles, and trusting in Him.

“Love is the driving force behind all that Jesus Christ and our Father in Heaven have done for us,” Lewis said.

God’s two greatest commandments are to love God with all thy heart and to love thy neighbor. Lewis encouraged students to pray for this love and the gift of charity.

In his closing remarks, Lewis gave BYU-Idaho students two challenges.

“First start with a smile,” Lewis said. “When we get up in the morning, smile and say, ‘I love you’ and ‘Jesus loves me too.’ Smile throughout your day. We are so beautiful when we smile.”

“Second: In the upcoming General Conference, listen or feel God’s love, then ponder how you can take them to heart and add to your own ability to love.”

Lewis stated that as students draw closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, they will feel of Their infinite love.