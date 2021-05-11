Devotional cover: ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me’

On May 11, Sahar Qumsiyeh delivered her devotional based around the strength that Christ brings to those who turn to Him.

Qumsiyeh focused on two major themes in her talk: The Savior gives us power beyond our own, and the Savior gives us strength to endure our trials.

The Savior gives us power beyond our own

Qumsiyeh explained that some students claim they are not capable of completing math problems. They believe that they are simply not wired for the subject.

She pointed out that Nephi could not have built a ship. The brother of Jared could not have caused light to come into the barges.

“None of these men had the power to do any of these things,” Qumsiyeh explained. “However, they all had something in common. They all knew how to tap into the power of someone who can, the Savior’s power.”

Qumsiyeh shared a personal story about her experience being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bethlehem. She explained that she was not allowed into Jerusalem, but it was the only place she was allowed to attend church. She would risk getting shot at and arrested to go to church services.

One Sunday, she was asked to give a talk the following week. A curfew had been set by the Israeli soldiers. She explained that curfew was not something to break. It could have lasted weeks, and citizens were not allowed to leave their homes.

She discussed her adventure of trying to get to church that next Sunday to give her talk, sharing the miracles that happened along her journey.

“Brothers and sisters,” Qumsiyeh continued. “We give up too easily, especially when something seems impossible or hard. In your classes, make sure you do your best. In your callings, in your home and in everything you do, do the best you can. The Lord will sanctify your efforts and make them enough if you approach Him in faith and ask for His power from on high.”

The Savior gives us strength to endure our trials

Qumsiyeh began this topic by explaining that Heavenly Father rarely takes away trials. Rather, he offers strength to endure them and learn from them.

“If you feel like you are in a dark place, alone and afraid, I promise that you will find comfort as you focus your eyes on the Light of the World, the Savior Jesus Christ,” Qumsiyeh said.

Qumsiyeh then extended a challenge to focus more during scripture study. She invited students to look for verses about the Savior and learn to apply His teachings.

“As you get to know Him better, you will feel His light coming into your life,” Qumsiyeh promised. “You will feel your fears and doubt disappear.”

This devotional can be found on the BYU-I website.